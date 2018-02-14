Siemens Gamesa joy at Hornsea 2

Orsted has lined up Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines to the Contracts for Difference-backed 1386MW Hornsea 2 wind farm off east England.

The manufacturer will supply its 8MW machine featuring a 167-metre rotor diameter with the “majority” of the blades to be delivered from the Siemens Gamesa facility in Hull.

The wind farm will feature around 165 turbines, although a final number has not been confirmed by either the developer or the manufacturer.

Programme director for the wind farm Duncan Clark said the move paves the way for Hull to produce larger blades than it currently manufactures. Pre-assembly work will also be carried out at the Alexandra Dock location.

Siemens Gamesa said the deal marks its largest ever single order. "Siemens Gamesa will install the newest model from its offshore platform at this facility. The SG 8.0-167 boosts annual output by 20% and offers higher returns," said offshore chief executive Andreas Nauen.

Hornsea 2 is due online from 2022.

Image: Siemens Gamesa