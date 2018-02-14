LM blades leave Turkey for Oz

LM Wind Power has shipped the first turbine blades from its new factory in Bergama, Turkey, to the 113.2MW Bodangora wind farm in Australia.

The 63.7-metre blades will form part of GE 3.43MW hardware at the Infigen Energy project in the state of New South Wales.

A total of 99 blades will be transported by road to the Izmir-Alsancak port before shipping to Australia.

Bergama plant director Ozan Mamay said: “We’re very proud of our first shipment, as it demonstrates how far we have come in producing blades both theoretically and physically.”

The $50m Bergama facility has 370 employees and has been operating since July last year.

