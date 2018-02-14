Articles Filter

Sun rises on Riffgrund 2 topside

HSM Offshore will deliver 2500-tonne platform in early summer

14/02/2018

Dutch fabricator HSM Offshore has rolled out the offshore substation topside from its construction hall for Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm.

The 2500-tonne unit is expected to be delivered in early summer for the project, which is located in the German North Sea. 

The jacket foundation for the topside was installed in July 2017.

The wind farm will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW turbines and is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2019.

Image: HSM Offshore

