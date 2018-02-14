Oceanteam turntable takes load

Oceanteam Solutions has completed the first cable load out in the Netherlands for an unnamed client contracted for work on an unspecified offshore wind farm.

The Dutch company said that, working in collaboration with Blue Offshore, the wires had been transferred from the customer's cable basket to an Oceanteam barge equipped with a turntable.

The barge, which also comprises a loading tower and auxiliary equipment, is capable of holding up to 5300 tonnes of cable, Oceanteam said.

It added that further load outs will be carried out later this year as part of a recently signed contract.

Oceanteam chief executive Haico Halbesma said: “Together with Blue Offshore we are proud to support this client with our experience and expertise in storage and cable handling solutions.”

