German Bard in fine voice 

The 400MW Bard Offshore 1 project was the most productive offshore wind farm in Germany in 2017, generating about 1.49 terrawatt-hours of electricity, according to operator Ocean Breeze Energy.

Output from the project, which increased by 13% on the previous year, represented about 8% of the country’s total offshore wind output of 18.3TWh last year, the company said.

12 Jun 2017 Bard Offshore 1 features 80 Bard 5MW turbines and has exported 5.1TWh of electricity to the German grid since it became operational in 2013.

Ocean Breeze Energy head Jens Hagen said: “Our wind farm Bard Offshore 1 is a trailblazer for offshore wind power in Germany.

“The fact that it was Germany’s most productive offshore wind farm in 2017 highlights the technological and economic potential of this pioneering project.”

The wind farm generated 195 gigawatt hours of electricity in October 2017, the second most productive month since Bard Offshore 1 was commissioned, said Ocean Breeze Energy.

Only December 2015 has resulted in higher output, the company added.

