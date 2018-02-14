EDF raises the roof in China

EDF Energies Nouvelles has formed a joint venture with Chinese company Asia Clean Capital (ACC) to develop and operate solar projects in China.

The partners will focus on rooftop solar, providing design, construction and long-term system maintenance.

ACC has previously developed solar projects for Danone, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, Volkswagen, Unilever and Fujitsu in China.

ACC chief executive Thomas Lapham said: “We are tremendously excited to work with EDF Energies Nouvelles, given their unparalleled experience and expertise in renewable energy worldwide.”

EDF EN chief operating officer Bruno Fyot said: “EDF Energies Nouvelles is committed to using its expertise in distributed renewable energy in France and in the US, as well as EDF's historic presence in the Chinese electricity market to develop and expand this newly formed joint venture with ACC.”

