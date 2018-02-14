Jan De Nul books Borkum 2.2 gig 

Senvion has awarded Jan De Nul Group a turbine installation contract for Trianel’s 203MW Borkum West 2.2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The contract also covers offshore mechanical completion works.

The project will feature 32 Senvion 6.3MW turbines on monopile foundations in water depths between 27 and 33 metres.

Offshore construction is slated to start in mid-2018, followed by turbine installation in spring 2019.

Image: Senvion