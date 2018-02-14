BlackRock salutes magnificent seven

BlackRock closed seven investment deals for clients totalling over $400m in renewables projects with combined capacity of about 2.8GW last year.

The long-term debt investments in 2017 brought the global infrastructure debt team’s total renewables portfolio to over $1bn.

The investments included the 659MW Walney 3 offshore wind farm in the UK, a 290MW solar plant in Arizona, photovoltaic projects in the UK and Spain, wind and solar leases in the US and 50MW of rooftop PV in the UK.

BlackRock head of European infrastructure debt Jonathan Stevens said: “Renewable power is increasingly important to our clients and we are delighted to continue building momentum in the sector.”

Image: Walney 3 (Orsted)