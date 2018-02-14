Ecosse bolsters management team

UK outfit Ecosse Subsea Systems (ESS) has hired Andy Readyhough to drive global business development.

Readyhough has previously held positions at Global Marine Systems and DeepOcean UK, working for the last 18 years in submarine cable installation, trenching and maintenance operations.

01 Oct 2015 ESS managing director Mark Gillespie said: “Andy’s vast business development and operational experience in cable installation and trenching projects will be pivotal in driving forward our global expansion strategy and in forging strong relationships in new geographic market areas.”

Readyhough said: “I am delighted to be joining a business which is well-resourced, is highly regarded in the subsea sector and knows where it is going.”

Ecosse said the latest hire follows the appointment of Mark Brown as engineering manager.

