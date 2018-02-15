Bright and breezy outlook for REG

UK company REG Power Management will use Swedish outfit Greenbyte’s management systems for its portfolio of 30 wind farms and 10 solar plants.

The Breeze system for wind farms and Bright solution for solar plants will provide real-time production monitoring, reporting and data analysis.

REG Power Management commercial director Simon Wannop said: “We are delighted to have selected Greenbyte to provide the core monitoring and SCADA overlay system for our operational fleet of over 400MW of wind and solar projects under management.

“The decision to partner with Greenbyte was made following an extensive review of the market and solutions available.”

Greenbyte chief executive Jonas Corné said: “We are excited to bring REG on as a customer. REG is one of the most respected and experienced renewable energy companies in the UK and their trust in us means a lot. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership for many years to come.”

