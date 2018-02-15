Minesto to build tidal IP

Swedish developer Minesto is to patent concepts related to the installation and O&M of its Deep Green tidal kite technology.

The company said increasing its intellectual property would enable it to create licensing deals for installation, operations and maintenance of Deep Green systems, while also increasing the earnings potential for each sold device.

“This is an integral part of our business model and by licensing O&M concepts we enable continuous revenue streams from sold and installed Deep Green systems,” said chief executive Martin Edlund.

Minesto’s existing patent portfolio consists of ten patent families that protect both the fundamental principle of the Deep Green technology and its key subsystems.

