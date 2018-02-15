Articles Filter

Minesto to build tidal IP

Swedish developer to patent offshore operation concepts

Minesto to build tidal IP image 15/02/2018

Swedish developer Minesto is to patent concepts related to the installation and O&M of its Deep Green tidal kite technology.

The company said increasing its intellectual property would enable it to create licensing deals for installation, operations and maintenance of Deep Green systems, while also increasing the earnings potential for each sold device.

Related Stories

As much as half of an array of Minesto devices’ cost of energy derives from installation and O&M, it added.

“This is an integral part of our business model and by licensing O&M concepts we enable continuous revenue streams from sold and installed Deep Green systems,” said chief executive Martin Edlund.

Minesto’s existing patent portfolio consists of ten patent families that protect both the fundamental principle of the Deep Green technology and its key subsystems.

Image: Deep Green tidal kite (Minesto)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.