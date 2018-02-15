Danes on Oxford foundation course

Danish developer Orsted is working with Oxford University on a five-year research project to optimise foundation design for offshore wind turbines.

Research will focus on design methods to address so-called 'cyclic loading', which results from the repeated action of wind and waves on the foundations, as well as the operation of the turbine.

13 Nov 2017 Doctoral and post-doctoral research, including theoretical development, soil laboratory testing and medium-scale field tests, will be utilised, Orsted and the university said.

“More advanced geotechnical designs for foundations can make a major impact on cost reduction as the foundations contribute significantly to the overall wind turbine capital costs,” they said.

Orsted Wind Power head of R&D Christina Aabo said: “We’re excited about this agreement with the University of Oxford, a world leading institution, which will help us better understand how we can optimise the design of wind turbine foundations.

“This partnership will enable us to further mature our foundation designs to support even bigger turbines in even deeper waters, lowering costs and risk level at the same time.”

Oxford University professor of engineering science Byron Byrne said: “This exciting new phase of collaboration with Orsted will put the next generation of offshore wind farms on more secure and cost-effective foundations through robust design methods for cyclic loading.

“This will be challenging but essential if the cost of offshore wind energy is to be further reduced.”

