Aquila goes Dutch

German green investor Aquila Capital has opened an office in Amsterdam in the Netherlands to build its investment capabilities in the Benelux region.

Oldrik Verloop has been hired as head of client advisory international and Emke Bus as head of the Netherlands working out of the new base.

13 Dec 2017 Bus had previously been managing director at GRESB, which assesses the sustainability performance of real estate and infrastructure portfolios.

“We are delighted to announce the next step in our European growth journey with a new office in Amsterdam,” Verloop said.

“This provides Aquila Capital with an ideal platform for scaling our presence in the Benelux and get proximity to our institutional client base, many of whom are set to increase their exposure to sustainable infrastructure investment strategies.” he said.

Aquila has also recently opened offices in Oslo and Madrid.

Image: Pixabay