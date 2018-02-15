Articles Filter

Aquila goes Dutch

New office in Amsterdam will be base for investments in Benelux region

Aquila goes Dutch image 15/02/2018

German green investor Aquila Capital has opened an office in Amsterdam in the Netherlands to build its investment capabilities in the Benelux region.

Oldrik Verloop has been hired as head of client advisory international and Emke Bus as head of the Netherlands working out of the new base.

Bus had previously been managing director at GRESB, which assesses the sustainability performance of real estate and infrastructure portfolios.

“We are delighted to announce the next step in our European growth journey with a new office in Amsterdam,” Verloop said.

“This provides Aquila Capital with an ideal platform for scaling our presence in the Benelux  and get proximity to our institutional client base, many of whom are set to increase their exposure to sustainable infrastructure investment strategies.” he said.

Aquila has also recently opened offices in Oslo and Madrid.

Image: Pixabay

