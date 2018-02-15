SSE offers post-Brexit energy vision

A strong relationship between the UK and EU on energy following Brexit will be critical to continuing the decarbonisation of the country's economy, according to SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies.

He said a “deep, comprehensive and collaborative” energy relationship will be needed, as well as the UK's continued participation in the EU emissions trading scheme.

27 Sep 2016 Phillips-Davies (pictured) added that the single electricity market on the island of Ireland should be maintained and the integrated single electricity market project completed.

The UK and EU should also continue to collaborate on delivering ambitious energy projects for mutual benefit. “The North Sea ... has unfulfilled renewable energy potential that should be harnessed,” he said.

The CEO also pointed to the potential to connect and provide power between the UK, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands and Norway.

“Working with our European colleagues we can make the North Sea low carbon grid a reality. Schemes such as the Connecting Europe Facility and Horizon 2020 can provide support and funding opportunities for ambitious projects,” he said.

He said the sooner the parties negotiating the future UK-EU relationship on energy can agree a way forward, “the better it will be for efforts to take forward the next stages in decarbonising our economy”.

