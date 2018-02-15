Red7Marine shuffles pack

UK offshore contractor Red7Marine has shuffled its top team as it targets continued growth.

The company has named Kristen Branford (pictured) as managing director, while Nick Offord has taken up the position of chief executive, the company said.

Branford, who will manage the company's day-to-day business, was previously commercial director at Red7Marine, while Chapman was financial controller.

Red7Marine said its turnover has grown to £16m in 2017 from £7m in 2016 following the outfit's relaunch in 2015.

“Our staff have played an integral part in our success,” Offord said. “With a number of major projects already secured, we’re looking forward to seeing what 2018 brings.”

Red7Marine recently supported export cable installation at SSE's 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm project off Scotland.

The contractor said it is looking to sharpen its renewables offering via the launch of a new barge.

Image: Red7Marine