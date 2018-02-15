Supersize plan for Hornsea 2 platforms

Orsted has applied to the UK planning inspectorate to reduce the number of HVAC offshore substations deployed at its 1.4GW Hornsea 2 project off the east coast of England.

Project consents permit Hornsea 2 to use up six 3600 metre-square substations at the project, but the Danes have asked if they can install three larger units instead.

13 Feb 2018 The developer has asked permission to install a maximum of three 6300 metre-square units at the project, with each platform reaching up to 70 metres in length and standing 64 metres above the average sea level height.

Orsted said the alteration request comes “following engineering refinement and project optimisation”.

The project will feature around 165 Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines with rotor diameters of 167 metres.

