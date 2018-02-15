GE shines for Scatec in Brazil

GE Power is to supply Scatec Solar with photovoltaic (PV) skids for a 162MW solar farm in the state of Ceara in Brazil.

The skids feature GE’s 1500-volt 1.1-MWac LV5 solar inverters, which will be manufactured at the company's factory in Brazil.

Scatec Solar Brazil country manager Marcelo Taulois said: “GE has a proven track record in the solar industry, and its 1500-volt converter solution presents visible value levers for the plant development.”

GE Power Conversion business chief executive Patrick Fetzer said: “Brazil is one of our core countries to grow the solar business footprint. Winning this order will further strengthen our position in the utility-scale solar market in the country.”

