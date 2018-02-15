Articles Filter

Minnesota high-five for NextEra

New community solar plants come online in south-east of US state  

Minnesota high-five for NextEra image 15/02/2018

NextEra Energy Resources has added five new community photovoltaic projects in south-east Minnesota, bringing the total size of the so-called solar garden portfolio in the state to 66MW.

The solar projects are located between Benton County and Dakota County and provide electricity to Xcel Energy.

Related Stories

Customers pay NextEra for a fixed share of the the solar production, as well as continuing to receive power from Xcel. 

Current subscribers include Tennant Company, The Home Depot and the University of Minnesota.

NextEra Energy Resources vice president of development Matt Handel said: “Community solar gardens represent a creative and efficient model for an electric company to meet its customers' and its own sustainability goals.

“For NextEra Energy Resources, these projects represent an initial portion of the solar gardens we plan to bring online this year.”

Image: NextEra

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.