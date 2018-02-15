Minnesota high-five for NextEra

NextEra Energy Resources has added five new community photovoltaic projects in south-east Minnesota, bringing the total size of the so-called solar garden portfolio in the state to 66MW.

The solar projects are located between Benton County and Dakota County and provide electricity to Xcel Energy.

Related Stories Florida flicks 298MW PV switch

09 Jan 2018

First Solar wins 795MW US prize

06 Dec 2017 Customers pay NextEra for a fixed share of the the solar production, as well as continuing to receive power from Xcel.

Current subscribers include Tennant Company, The Home Depot and the University of Minnesota.

NextEra Energy Resources vice president of development Matt Handel said: “Community solar gardens represent a creative and efficient model for an electric company to meet its customers' and its own sustainability goals.

“For NextEra Energy Resources, these projects represent an initial portion of the solar gardens we plan to bring online this year.”

Image: NextEra