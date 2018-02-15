EnBW installs offshore rescue crew

EnBW has hired Windeacare to provide medical emergency care during the construction of the 112MW Albatros and 497MW Hohe See offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

Windeacare will be fully responsible for the care and rescue of sick or injured people 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

07 Jan 2015 Windeacare is a collaborative venture. Northern HeliCopter provides a rescue aircraft with flight and medical crew in St Peter-Ording, while Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe stations a paramedic offshore.

The paramedic is supported by a telemedicine device provided by IQ medworks, which records data and sends it to the Klinikum Oldenburg.

Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe's emergency medical dispatch and support centre at Ventusmedic will coordinate rescue operations.

EnBW HSE manager Michael Fritz said: “The combination of constant readiness, high level of expertise in the offshore sector and innovative concepts, as well as the comprehensive project experience of Windea Offshore have been the decisive factors in our choice.”

The Albatros and Hohe See construction sites are located some 95km north of Borkum and about 100km northwest of Helgoland.

The combined projects will comprise 87 Siemens SWT-7.0-154 turbines and are slated to be fully commissioned in 2019.

