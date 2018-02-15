Cuxhaven rolls out Rentel nacelle

Siemens Gamesa has rolled out the first nacelle at its factory in Cuxhaven for the 7MW 154 turbines for Otary's 309MW Rentel offshore wind farm.

The nacelle will be stored close to the load-out ramp for conditioning before being shipped to the Rebo terminal in Ostend in early March 2018.

Installation off the coast of Belgium is scheduled to start in May and finish in September.

Rentel NV chief executive Nathalie Oosterlinck said: “We are thrilled to see this first nacelle finalised, and ready to be installed in our wind farm.”

The wind farm will comprise 42 Siemens Gamesa turbines and is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.

