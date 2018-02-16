Snowbound wind trio rescued

Three workers have been rescued after becoming snowbound during construction of a wind farm connection in the Scottish Highlands.

The men were stuck in deep snow when travelling in a vehicle between two sections of the substation job near SSE’s 228MW Stronelairg on the southwest side of the Great Glen.

04 Apr 2013 Cairngorm Mountain Rescue tweeted overnight that the men had been picked up by helicopter in Glen Doe near Fort Augustus and successfully transferred to hospital in Inverness.

High winds and heavy snow have affected large parts of Highland Scotland over the last 24 hours.

Earlier this year a man working security at the Afton wind farm in the south of Scotland died after becoming stranded in winter weather despite rescue efforts.

Image: workers were rescued in Glen Doe, which is home to a hydro project and an under-construction wind farm (SSE)