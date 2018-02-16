Vattenfall soaks in Dutch sun

Swedish company Vattenfall is to buy the power production from three large-scale solar farms in the Netherlands through power purchase agreements.

The projects, which feature more than 140,000 panels, have a total output of 38MW.

03 May 2017 Two of the solar farms – the 14MW plant in Torenweg, Middelburg and the 12MW project at Emmeloord – are owned by Danish investor Obton Solenergi.

The third, a 12MW plant in Uden, is owned by TPSolarKonzept.

Vattenfall originator in Amsterdam Chantal van Halen said: “Power purchase agreements reduce the dependency of power price development for the solar farm owners.

“This way solar investments are made less venturous which could help increase the roll-out of solar power in the Netherlands.”

