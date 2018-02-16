Vattenfall soaks in Dutch sun
Power purchase deals signed with three solar farms totalling 38MW
Swedish company Vattenfall is to buy the power production from three large-scale solar farms in the Netherlands through power purchase agreements.
The projects, which feature more than 140,000 panels, have a total output of 38MW.
Two of the solar farms – the 14MW plant in Torenweg, Middelburg and the 12MW project at Emmeloord – are owned by Danish investor Obton Solenergi.
The third, a 12MW plant in Uden, is owned by TPSolarKonzept.
Vattenfall originator in Amsterdam Chantal van Halen said: “Power purchase agreements reduce the dependency of power price development for the solar farm owners.
“This way solar investments are made less venturous which could help increase the roll-out of solar power in the Netherlands.”
Image: Pixabay