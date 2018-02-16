Kent bio nears finish line

Kent Renewable Energy combined heat and power plant has reached the final phase of commissioning before first power is generated at the 27MW project in August.

The last stage of commissioning involves so-called steam blowing over a period of about one month.

08 Aug 2016 The steam blowing process involves the starting boiler and building up steam pressure and temperature in the pipe system.

Once the right level has been achieved to clear out the pipes, the pressure will be released via a temporary steam blow pipe.

The final pressure tests will then take place before the process of filling the boiler with water starts.

The biomass plant will use locally sourced wood fuel to produce heat and power for science and technology centre Discovery Park, near Sandwich in Kent.

The project, with an inward investment to the area of about £150m, has created 400 jobs during construction and will offer up to 27 positions when up and running.

Kent Renewable Energy is owned by Danish infrastructure fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

The plant is being built by Denmark’s Burmeister Wain Scandinavian Contractor who will also operate and maintain the plant.

The wood fuel will be sourced and delivered by Hampshire-based Euroforest Ltd.

Discovery Park chief executive Toby Hunter said: “It’s been fantastic to see the new combined heat and power plant rise up and take shape over the last year, a real symbol of the investment that will drive the success of the next chapter of this iconic global centre for science and enterprise and create more jobs and opportunities for East Kent.”

Image: Kent Renewable Energy