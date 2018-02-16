Eon takes Camster 2 on the road

Eon is to hold two events to showcase its plans for the up to 47.6MW Camster 2 wind farm near Wick in Scotland.

The public exhibitions will be held at Watten Village Hall, Caithness, on 27 February between 3pm and 7pm and the next day between 3pm and 8pm, as first reported in the subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS.

Camster 2 is planned to be located around 7.5km south-west of Wick and could feature up to 14 turbines.

Eon project developer Vicki Harrison said: “These sessions are being held to update the local community about our plans while giving them the opportunity to share their views, ask questions and comment on our proposed turbine layout for the site.

“We’d like to invite as many people as possible to come along to the public exhibitions at Watten village hall when we’ll be happy to discuss our proposals and outline how the wind farm could look.”

