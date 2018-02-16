Vole au vent ready for Riffgrund 2

Jan De Nul’s jack-up vessel Vole au vent has left Nauta shipyard in Gdynia, Poland, where the layout of the deck was modified.

It is ready for the installation of 36 Steelwind Nordenham-supplied monopile foundations at Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

25 Mar 2016 The jack-up’s aft deck was re-arranged and the funnel houses were removed to create more free space and make more efficient use of the crane’s 1500-tonne capacity, Jan De Nul said.

The 140-metre vessel was also equipped with sea fastenings for the transport and installation of the monopiles.

Vole au vent, previously known as Vidar, was built in 2013 and acquired by Jan de Nul from Hochtief in 2015.

Borkum Riffgrund 2 is located 38km off the German island of Borkum and is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2019.

It will feature 56 MHI Vestas 8MW wind turbines installed on 36 monopiles and 20 suction bucket jacket foundations.

