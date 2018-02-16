Ohio sanctions 275MW solar duo

Articles Filter

The Ohio Power Siting Board has given the go-ahead for two solar plants totalling 275MW in Brown and Hardin counties in the US state.

The 125MW Hillcrest Solar 1 project, which is owned by Blue Planet Renewable Energy, will be built on up to 445 hectares of private land in Green Township.

A subsidiary of Invenergy Solar Development North America owns the 150MW Hardin Solar Center, which will be constructed on 451 hectares of leased land at the Marion, Roundhead, and McDonald townships.

The projects will be the largest of solar arrays in Ohio once they are operational.

