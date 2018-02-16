Irish unveil 4.5GW green ambition 

The Irish government has set a target to add an additional up to 4.5GW of new renewable electricity capacity by 2030.

Dublin said its new Renewable Electricity Support System (RESS) will support the build-out, which will more than double the current level of green power on the grid, dominated by about 3.3GW of operational onshore wind.

The plan was revealed in the country’s new National Development Plan published in Sligo today.

A final RESS is due to be confirmed later this year with draft proposals in 2017 designed around a technology-neutral auction-based model.

Dublin is also planning to make available funding for research “to accelerate” the move to “wind, wave, solar, biomass, biofuels, biogas and hydrogen”, and will further support interconnection initiatives.

