Articles Filter

Windhoist lifts Senvion in France

Nine MM100 turbines installed at wind farm at L’Epine-Aux-Bois 

Windhoist lifts Senvion in France image 16/02/2018

Windhoist has completed installation of nine Senvion turbines at a wind farm in France.

The MM100 machines, which have rotor diameters of 100 metres, were installed at L’Epine-Aux-Bois in the Aisne region of the country.

The turbine is suitable for low-wind speed locations, Windhoist said.

MM100 models also have a low sound level – 103.8bB – which makes them a good fit for projects that are subject to noise restrictions, it added.

Image: Windhoist

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.