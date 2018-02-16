Windhoist lifts Senvion in France

Windhoist has completed installation of nine Senvion turbines at a wind farm in France.

The MM100 machines, which have rotor diameters of 100 metres, were installed at L’Epine-Aux-Bois in the Aisne region of the country.

The turbine is suitable for low-wind speed locations, Windhoist said.

MM100 models also have a low sound level – 103.8bB – which makes them a good fit for projects that are subject to noise restrictions, it added.

Image: Windhoist