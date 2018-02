Greencoat Renewables has acquired the operational 9.2MW Lisdowney wind farm in County Kilkenny, Ireland.

The four-turbine project was developed by locals and features Enercon E-82 turbines. It has been operational since November 2016.

Total consideration of the deal is €22.5 million. It was funded by Greencoat’s €250 million credit facility.

Enercon will stay on at the site on an O&M contract.

Image: Kuehni