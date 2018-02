Stadtwerke Winsen and Hamburg Energie have inaugurated the 23.1MW Scharmbeck wind farm south of Hamburg in Germany.

The project features seven Nordex N131/3300 turbines with a 134-metre hub heights.

Foundation installation kicked off in June last year, followed by towers in July.

The companies expect the project to generate some 37 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Image: Nordex