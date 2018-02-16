Articles Filter

EU approves Flanders certificates

Green scheme will help Belgium meet 13% 2020 clean energy target

16/02/2018

The European Commission has approved a green certificates schemes for renewable electricity produced in the Flanders region of Belgium.

The plans, which also cover high-efficiency cogeneration, were deemed to be in line with EU state aid rules and help meet the region's climate goals. 

Renewables projects in Flanders will receive one green certificate for every megawatt-hour of electricity produced under the proposals.

The two schemes will help Belgium to meet its 2020 target of producing 13% of its energy needs from renewable sources.

