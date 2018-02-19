OWC primes EA1 build

Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC) is to provide a construction readiness assessment for ScottishPower Renewables' 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Suffolk in England.

The assessment will aim to ensure the project is ready to complete offshore works, such as installation of piles, jackets and cables, efficiently and safely.

11 Aug 2015 Staff from OWC's London team will carry out the work, with some support from its Hamburg office and sister company Aqualis Offshore in Sandefjord, Norway.

The value of the contract was undisclosed.

OWC managing director Ian Bonnon said: “OWC will support the East Anglia 1 project in undertaking a thorough construction readiness assessment.

“This will ensure the project benefits from our extensive knowledge across the offshore wind industry in learning lessons from previous projects and with an aim to help the East Anglia 1 project to be delivered as safely and efficiently as possible.”

East Anglia 1 will consist of 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines, with installation scheduled to start in summer 2019.

