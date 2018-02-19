Wood puts Texas wind to the test

Consultancy Wood has carried out power performance testing (PPT) for TerraForm Power on the 200MW South Plains 1 wind farm in Texas.

The project, located near Lockney, consists of 100 Vestas V100 machines.

Related Stories Wood aids Blue Energy UK sale

15 Aug 2017

Wood backs Borkum West 2.2

19 Jun 2017 Engineers and consultants from Wood designed and installed calibrated power performance monitoring systems on six turbines.

Data taken from the turbines and met masts was then analysed to assess the project's performance.

Wood specialist technical solutions business chief executive Bob MacDonald said: “Wind farm owners should have complete confidence in the performance of their wind turbine assets and we are happy to have provided TerraForm with this reassurance.

“By using PPT we can compare the actual power curve for a wind turbine to the warranted power curve provided by the wind turbine manufacturer to identify and correct any sources of underperformance.”

Image: the South Plains 1 wind farm (Wood)