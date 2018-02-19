Double time for Nordex in Greece

Nordex Group has scooped turbine deals with Hellenic Capital Partners for two wind farms in Greece.

The German manufacturer will supply and install 16 machines from its N117/2400 and N100/2500 series for the projects at Avlaki in Etoloakarnania.

The contract also includes servicing of the wind farms for 15 years once they become operational by the end of the year. Nordex said it will set up a service station close the project sites.

Nordex chief sales officer Patxi Landa said: “This will allow us to grow in this wind-intensive market and extend our presence there. This is a key step for our business in Europe.”

Image: Nordex