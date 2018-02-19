Enel turns up heat in Brazil
Commercial operations kick off at 103MW Horizonte solar park
Enel Green Power Brasil Participações has started commercial operations at its 103MW Horizonte solar park in the Brazilian state of Bahia.
The $110m project, which is located in the municipality of Tabocas do Brejo Velho, consists of 330,000 PV panels and will produce more than 220 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year.
Horizonte will supply power to the Brazilian Chamber of Commercialisation of Electric Energy under a 20-year power purchase agreement.
Enel funded the project with its own resources and long-term financing from Banco do Nordeste.
Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The entry into service of Horizonte marks a new milestone for the group’s presence in the Brazilian solar market, where in just over eight months we added four projects for a total capacity of 807MW.”
Image: Pixabay