Enel turns up heat in Brazil

Enel Green Power Brasil Participações has started commercial operations at its 103MW Horizonte solar park in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

The $110m project, which is located in the municipality of Tabocas do Brejo Velho, consists of 330,000 PV panels and will produce more than 220 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Horizonte will supply power to the Brazilian Chamber of Commercialisation of Electric Energy under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Enel funded the project with its own resources and long-term financing from Banco do Nordeste.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The entry into service of Horizonte marks a new milestone for the group’s presence in the Brazilian solar market, where in just over eight months we added four projects for a total capacity of 807MW.”

Image: Pixabay