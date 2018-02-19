RES sets store by Ontario rail

RES Canada will work with Toronto Hydro to supply an energy storage facility to provide back-up power to the Eglinton Crosstown light rail transit (LRT) line in Ontario.

The battery system will be located at the site of the future Mount Dennis station and LRT maintenance and storage facility, which is currently under construction.

Power generated at night will be stored during off-peak hours and supplied the following day to reduce peak energy use.

The batteries will also provide emergency power to the LRT in the event of a failure.

The 19-km LRT will have 25 stations and stops and is scheduled to be operational in 2021.

Image: RES