Spotlight on UK supply chain

Former UK defence secretary and energy minister Sir Michael Fallon is to assess the impact of government policy on generating local content in offshore wind projects.

The report, which has been commissioned by Wilton Engineering, will consider the detail of contracts undertaken by the company and its partners in evaluating the effectiveness of the government’s UK content policy.

The impact of offshore wind contracts on the wider northeast economy will also be assessed.

Parties interested in contributing to the report should contact Wilton Engineering.

Wilton Engineering chief executive Bill Scott said: “As a former northeast MP and former energy minister, Sir Michael is in a unique position to assess the way northeast manufacturing businesses are interacting with the wider supply chain.

“His report will help us all to ensure we deliver the wider economic benefits from the growth of offshore wind in terms of jobs and investment.”

Fallon said: “The offshore wind industry is growing quickly. With £11.5bn of investment in new UK offshore wind farms in the pipeline it is vital that local content is fully incorporated into the supply chain.

“My report aims to consider best practice and assess any obstacles that need to be overcome.”

Wilton and German company Steelwind Nordenham are providing 20 of the 174 monopile foundations for Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm located off the northeast coast of England.

