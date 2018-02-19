Articles Filter

Eon fires start gun in Italy

57MW Morcone wind farm will comprise 19 Vestas 3MW machines

Eon fires start gun in Italy image 19/02/2018

Eon has started construction of the 57MW Morcone wind farm in Italy.

The project is located in the province of Benevento and will consist of 19 Vestas 3MW machines.

Eon is currently building the roads and laying the turbine foundations around the communities of Morcone and Pontelandolfo. 

Turbine installation will start in the summer, with the project expected to start commercial operations at the beginning of 2019.

The company owns and operates 10 onshore wind farms in Italy with a total capacity of 330MW. 

Image: Vestas

