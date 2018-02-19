Berlin opens wind and solar sale

German grid regulator BNetzA has kicked off the first 200MW combined wind and solar tender in the country.

The auction, with a 3 April deadline, has a maximum price of 8.84 euro cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The measure is designed to reduce the need for reinforcement of the distribution grid in these regions, the agency said.

Additional fees will apply to wind power bids in 80 of the districts, with the additional charge as high as 0.58 euro cents per kWh in 68 areas.

The added charge for solar projects will range between 0.08 and 0.88 euro cents a kWh. The lower charge will be added in 68 districts and the higher one in 19.

BNetzA has published a list of all districts affected and the charges on its website.

The minimum capacity of installations eligible for the auctions is 750kW, it added.

Developers will need to have received construction permits and register the projects by 13 March in order to take part.

Image: Solar Praxis