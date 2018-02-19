TenneT books HV repair trio

Transmission system operator TenneT has awarded contracts to three companies to carry out maintenance on electrical and mechanical components at offshore and onshore converter stations.

Contracts were won by NSG Wind, Aker Solutions and Arge Fichtner to conduct welding, inspection and repairs above sea level and coating, insulation and scaffolding.

No further details were given on the offshore converter stations, other than they are located in the North Sea.

The three companies will also be required to provide a hotline to qualified personnel, as well as materials to carry out the work.

Image: reNEWS