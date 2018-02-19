Dutch solar poised for kick-off

German outfit Ib Vogt will start construction of the 50MW Scaldia solar farm in the Netherlands before the end of the month.

The company has recently acquired the project, which will be located in the municipalities of Borsele and Vlissingen, from Dutch developer Solarpark Zeeland.

Enduris will start work on the grid connection before the end of February, with Ib Vogt beginning preparations for installation of 140,000 solar panels in April.

The €40m project, which will cover 40 hectares of land, is planned to be operational some time in September.

Green Giraffe supported the developers during permitting, contracting and the sale.

Image: Pixabay