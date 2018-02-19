Articles Filter

Siemens-made OTMs are about one-third smaller than conventional plaforms

Beatrice salutes offshore first image 19/02/2018

The first of two Siemens offshore transformer modules (OTM) has been installed at the SSE-led 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm in the Outer Moray Firth off Scotland.

The OTM, which is about one-third smaller than conventional platforms, is the first to be installed offshore at a project.

First power from the wind farm is expected in July this year, with Beatrice scheduled to be fully operational in 2019.

The project is being developed by SSE, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power, the UK subsidiary of Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings. 

