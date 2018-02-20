RE makes for 'happy workers'

Automation and digitalisation are helping to make renewables workers some of the happiest in the energy industry, according to a new report by Airswift and Energy Jobline.

Some 43% of renewables workers said their work lives are happier than three years ago, the Global Energy Talent Index (GETI) report found.

The report, which assesses energy recruitment and employment trends, said 40% of respondents cited working with cutting edge technology as contributing to their contentment.

Thirty-six percent said flexible and remote working contributed to their workplace happiness.

The report also found that 45% of workers in the renewables sector had had a pay rise in the last 12 months, with a further 45% having not seen any increase.

Two-thirds of respondents in the sector expect an increase in pay over the next year and 28% think the rise will be at least 5%.

However, 43% of renewables professionals would also consider a switch to another sector, such as oil and gas.

Energy Jobline managing director Hannah Peet said: “The challenge now is for renewables firms to keep employees engaged. They must maintain their advancements in digitalisation and keep people at the heart of progress.

“This includes measures like flexible and remote working, which send a message that companies are truly committed to providing a better work-life balance for parents and others – and can help foster a diverse workforce that improves the bottom line.”

Image: reNEWS



