Hornsea 1 engagement party

Offshore wind giant Orsted is in exclusive discussions regarding a 50% farm-down of its 1218MW Hornsea 1 project in the UK.

The Danish company said the deal had yet to be done and that there is no definitive timing for completion.

Related Stories Supersize plan for Hornsea 2 platforms

15 Feb 2018 Orsted previously said it would sell a share in the under-construction project in the second half of this year or first half of 2019.

The company regularly offloads half-shares in its wind farm projects during the construction process.

Image: EEW