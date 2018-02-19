Hornsea 1 engagement party
Orsted enters exclusive discussions over 50% farm-down at 1.2GW project
Offshore wind giant Orsted is in exclusive discussions regarding a 50% farm-down of its 1218MW Hornsea 1 project in the UK.
The Danish company said the deal had yet to be done and that there is no definitive timing for completion.
Orsted previously said it would sell a share in the under-construction project in the second half of this year or first half of 2019.
The company regularly offloads half-shares in its wind farm projects during the construction process.
Image: EEW