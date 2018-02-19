Articles Filter

Hornsea 1 engagement party

Orsted enters exclusive discussions over 50% farm-down at 1.2GW project

Hornsea 1 engagement party image 19/02/2018

Offshore wind giant Orsted is in exclusive discussions regarding a 50% farm-down of its 1218MW Hornsea 1 project in the UK.

The Danish company said the deal had yet to be done and that there is no definitive timing for completion.

Related Stories

Orsted previously said it would sell a share in the under-construction project in the second half of this year or first half of 2019.

The company regularly offloads half-shares in its wind farm projects during the construction process.

Image: EEW

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.