Germany awards 700MW onshore

Commercial developers dominate, winning bids average €46/MWh

Germany awards 700MW onshore image 20/02/2018

German grid regulator BNetzA has awarded 709MW of grid capacity for 83 onshore wind farm projects in the country at an average support price of €46 per megawatt-hour. 

A total of 19 out of the 83 in the latest auction are community-driven wind projects, substantially less than in the previous two German onshore rounds.

The previous privileges for these projects, such as the ability to participate in tenders before being granted a construction licence, were suspended for this auction. The auction mode for community projects is uniform pricing. 

For other projects pay-as-bid rules apply. Successful bids ranged from €38/MWh to €52.8/MWh. 

Among the winning commercial developers are Enercon with three successful bids, ABO Wind with two and BayWa with a quartet of winning projects.

A total of 132 projects with a total capacity of 989MW participated in the auction.

