Enel charges into German storage

Enel Green Power (EGP) is to build its first battery storage project in Germany – a 22MW plant at Cremzow in the state of Brandenburg.

The Italian energy company has joined forces with local wind developer Enertrag for the €17m project, which will provide grid stabilisation services through primary frequency regulation.

The first 2MW section of the Cremzow plant is expected to be operational in April, with the remaining 20MW due online by year-end.

The project will eventually be integrated with Enertrag wind farms, using surplus energy to charge the battery and reducing curtailment.

“The project in Cremzow is an important milestone for us because, after the success of similar projects in Italy and Chile, it will further demonstrate how beneficial storage is for energy systems, in particular when coupled with renewables,” said EGP head Antonio Cammisecra.

Enertrag director Joerg Mueller added: “The Cremzow project will play an essential role in safely phasing-out lignite in the state of Brandenburg.

"As a next step, the Cremzow battery will address the proof of black start capabilities of Enertrag’s renewable regional power plant in the Uckermark area.”

The facility will be owned by a special purpose vehicle in which EGP Germany has a 90% majority share and Enertrag the remaining 10% stake.

Image: Battery storage (Leclanche)