Riffgrund 2 jackets ready for action

Riffgrund 2 jackets ready for action image 20/02/2018

Polish shipyard ST3 Offshore has started the first load out of jacket foundations for Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm in the German North Sea. 

Two out of three jackets are already on the barge, ST3 said. “If the weather will be favourable, all three [foundations] should be ready for transport in the middle of the week," it said.

ST3 was awarded a contract to fabricate 20 suction bucket jacket foundations for the Borkum Riffgrund 2 project, including outfitting with electrical equipment. 

Foundations will be transported to Cuxhaven on barges chartered from Norway. 

In Cuxhaven the jackets will be assembled with the Harland and Wolff-fabricated buckets. 

The entire structure is 60 metres tall, ST3 said. 

Once certifications are completed, the next three jackets will be loaded out later this month.

Image: ST3 Offshore

