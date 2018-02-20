Riffgrund 2 jackets ready for action
Polish fabricator ST3 Offshore loading out suction bucket structures in Szczecin
Polish shipyard ST3 Offshore has started the first load out of jacket foundations for Orsted’s 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm in the German North Sea.
Two out of three jackets are already on the barge, ST3 said. “If the weather will be favourable, all three [foundations] should be ready for transport in the middle of the week," it said.
ST3 was awarded a contract to fabricate 20 suction bucket jacket foundations for the Borkum Riffgrund 2 project, including outfitting with electrical equipment.
Foundations will be transported to Cuxhaven on barges chartered from Norway.
In Cuxhaven the jackets will be assembled with the Harland and Wolff-fabricated buckets.
The entire structure is 60 metres tall, ST3 said.
Once certifications are completed, the next three jackets will be loaded out later this month.
Image: ST3 Offshore