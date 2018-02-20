Articles Filter

NSW cable coup at DeBu

45km of MV line to be delivered to lead contractor Van Oord in 2019

NSW cable coup at DeBu image 20/02/2018

NSW has been selected to supply array cabling for Northland Power's 252MW DeBu wind farm in the German North Sea.

The General Cable company will deliver 45km of medium-voltage wires to lead contractor Van Oord in spring 2019.

The Dutch marine contractor will tackling installation using a specialist vessel.

“We look forward to continuing the successful partnership that we established while working on the Gemini project in 2015,” said NSW senior sales manager Patrick Schneider.

DeBu will feature 31 MHI Vestas V164-8.4MW turbines some 95km off the island of Borkum. Completion of the project is due in 2019.

Image: NSW

