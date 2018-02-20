Mass picks alternate RFP winner

Massachusetts regulators have selected the 1.2GW New England Clean Energy Connect hydroelectric-transmission project as an alternate winner in an all-renewables call for power.

Officials will continue parallel contract negotiations with the 1.09GW Northern Pass hydro-transmission project, which won the solicitation in January, beating 45 other proposals including Deepwater Wind's 144MW offshore wind farm paired with a 10MW Tesla battery system.

25 Aug 2015 However, New Hampshire regulators this month rejected Eversource Energy's proposal to import power from Hydro-Quebec. The utility may appeal the decision.

Avangrid subsidiary Central Maine Power Company's New England project, which will also deliver electricity from Hydro-Quebec, will move forward if Northern Pass fails to win New Hampshire approval by late March.

Massachusetts department of energy resources said: "This approach is designed to ensure that the 83D RFP schedule for March 27, 2018 contract execution and April 25, 2018 contract submission is maintained, while ensuring that any contract entered into by the (electric distribution companies) reflects the original project timeline proposed by the bidder."

If successful, CMP must complete the $950m 233km transmission project by the end of 2022.

