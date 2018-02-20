EA1 vessel signs transfer deal

Olympic Subsea has signed a rental contract with SMST to provide and install a motion-compensated gangway on the multipurpose offshore vessel Olympic Taurus.

The telescopic access bridge M-series will be used to assist the jacket installations at the 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm.

26 Jan 2017 The gangway, which will make crossing from the vessel to the wind farm structure, will be mobilised on the Olympic Taurus at the beginning of March.

The vessel, chartered by Van Oord, will carry out installation work at the project for about a year, SMST said.

A team of Olympic Subsea operators was trained at the SMST premises in Drachten, the Netherlands, for operation of the access bridge.

The system is remotely controlled by the vessel’s crew and is inexpensive to operate, the company said.

