Articles Filter

EA1 vessel signs transfer deal

SMST to provide motion-compensated gangway on Olympic Taurus

EA1 vessel signs transfer deal image 20/02/2018

Olympic Subsea has signed a rental contract with SMST to provide and install a motion-compensated gangway on the multipurpose offshore vessel Olympic Taurus.

The telescopic access bridge M-series will be used to assist the jacket installations at the 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm.

Related Stories

The gangway, which will make crossing from the vessel to the wind farm structure, will be mobilised on the Olympic Taurus at the beginning of March.

The vessel, chartered by Van Oord, will carry out installation work at the project for about a year, SMST said.

A team of Olympic Subsea operators was trained at the SMST premises in Drachten, the Netherlands, for operation of the access bridge.

The system is remotely controlled by the vessel’s crew and is inexpensive to operate, the company said.

Image: SMST

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.